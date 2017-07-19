Johns Creek girl receives coveted Golden Buzzer on"America's Got Talent"

A Johns Creek girl is through to the live rounds on "America's Got Talent" after receiving the coveted Golden Buzzer on Tuesday's show.

Angelica Hale, 9, moved on to the live rounds of the show after her rendition of "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.

Comedian and guest judge Chris Hardwick immediately rushed the stage to give her a huge hug and proclaimed her as the chosen one.

“I mean, I’m so blown away and you have these sneakers on, you look like this adorable little child and then you open your mouth and I’m like, ‘How do you those pipes fit in that tiny body?'” Hardwick told Hale during the show.

Hale wowed the crowd in her initial appearance on the show. Angelica Hale's rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up" back in early June blew away the crowd and left her parents in tears. As soon as she broke into her performance, jaws dropped and the crowd stood on their feet. After the performance, the crowd broke into tremendous applause.

Watch her latest performance

