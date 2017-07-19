Water restrictions remain in place in several metro Atlanta counties

With all the rain the area has seen, many people are wondering why water restrictions remain in place for several counties in metro Atlanta.

The Department of Natural Resources says 12 Georgia counties remain under a Level 2 Drought Response and residents of those counties are to refrain from the listed activities until further notice:

Washing hard surfaces such as streets and sidewalks

Water for ornamental purposes such as fountains

The use of fire hydrants except for firefighting, public safety and flushing

Non-commercial vehicle washing including fundraising car washes,and non-commercial pressure washing

Kathy Nguyen, Cobb County Water Resource Manager explains to residents on the social media app Nextdoor that 70 percent of the region's drinking water comes from Lake Lanier. She says even though pop-up storms have alleviated Georgia's drought status agriculturally speaking, those occasional showers are still not enough to replace the volume of water the lake loses daily due to evaporation from heat.

So until Lake Lanier fully recovers, the Level 2 drought remains in place for the following counties:

Cobb

Coweta

DeKalb

Douglas

Forsyth

Fulton

Gwinnett

Habersham

Hall

Lumpkin

Paulding

White

Also according to the DNR, Drought Response Level 2 limits outdoor landscape watering to two days a week determined by odd and even-numbered addresses. Even-numbered and unnumbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Saturday before 10:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. Odd-numbered addresses may water Thursday and Sunday before 10:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.

