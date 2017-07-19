Educator, linguist professor Keith Baird dies in Atlanta

Keith Baird, an educator and linguist who centered his life on language and advocated for use of the term "Afro American" rather than "black" to describe people of African descent in the United States, has died.

A daughter, Marcia Baird Burris, said Baird died on Thursday in Atlanta. He was 94.

His daughter said Baird, a native of Barbados, came to the U.S. in 1947 and earned several degrees before working as a foreign language teacher in New York and helping found the African American Teachers Association.

He later taught at several colleges on the east coast and in Georgia, including Clark Atlanta University.

Baird became fluent or conversant in 14 languages during his life and wrote several books on linguistics, along with many articles and book reviews.

