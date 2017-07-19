Evacuations prompted after gas line ruptures in Clayton County

A ruptured gas line has forced some Clayton County residents out of their homes.

The line was rupture after a vehicle crashed into a gas main around 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Amerson Court and Moreland Avenue in Ellenwood.

Residents were evacuated and roadways in the area were shut down for a short time. Atlanta Gas Light crews were able to disable the gas main and the roadways were reopened.

Residents have been allowed back in their homes.

It is unclear when service will be restored to the area.

