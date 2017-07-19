Woman with special needs gets huge birthday surprise from police

A Gwinnett County woman with special needs got a surprise of a lifetime as officers from the Norcross Police Department gave her a ride in a police cruiser for her birthday.

Amiene McLeroy was celebrating her 29th birthday with family and friends when the officers showed up to wish her a happy birthday. They showed her the cruiser and even took her on a ride that her cousin, Ashley, posted to Facebook.

Amiene lets out a huge "woo-hoo" upon seeing the officers and her cousin Ashley describes her experience as "heaven".

Watch the video below

