Start dates of school districts across metro Atlanta

As children head back to class for the start of the 2017-18 school year, here are a list of start dates by metro Atlanta county.

July 31

  • Cobb County
  • Henry County
  • Rockdale County  

August 1

  • Atlanta Public Schools
  • Bartow County
  • City of Decatur
  • Lumpkin County
  • Paulding County

August 2

  • Barrow County
  • Carroll County
  • City of Gainesville
  • Floyd County
  • Walton County

August 3

  • City of Marietta
  • Dawson County

August 4

  • Banks County
  • Coweta County
  • Gilmer County
  • Habersham County 
  • Monroe County

August 7

  • Clayton County
  • Dekalb County
  • Douglas County
  • Fayette County
  • Fulton County
  • Hall County

August 8

  • Polk County

August 9

  • Athens Clarke County
  • White County

