Start dates of school districts across metro Atlanta

As children head back to class for the start of the 2017-18 school year, here are a list of start dates by metro Atlanta county.More >
As children head back to class for the start of the 2017-18 school year, here are a list of start dates by metro Atlanta county.More >
CBS46 is staying on top of new developments in the superintendent saga one of metro Atlanta's largest school districts is now facing.More >
CBS46 is staying on top of new developments in the superintendent saga one of metro Atlanta's largest school districts is now facing.More >
Teacher shortages in the Cobb County School District was just one of several issues addressed during an orientation Tuesday.More >
Teacher shortages in the Cobb County School District was just one of several issues addressed during an orientation Tuesday.More >
Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia has kicked off its third annual Back to School Supply distribution events and made a stop in Marietta.More >
Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia has kicked off its third annual Back to School Supply distribution events and made a stop in Marietta.More >
A DeKalb County man is using chess as a way to teach young people life lessons and keep them out of trouble.More >
A DeKalb County man is using chess as a way to teach young people life lessons and keep them out of trouble.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >