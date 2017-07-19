Man allegedly threatens Georgia mosque with racially charged phone calls

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations or (CAIR) is advising vigilance for mosques across the state and country after a Georgia mosque was the target of several racially-charged phone threats in recent weeks.

The organization posted to Facebook that in the weeks since June 22, a man using what appears to be a Missouri phone number, has called the mosque, leaving as many as eight threatening voice mails. The post doesn't specify which Georgia mosque because it has been targeted in the past.

In the voice mails, the man threatens to shoot people leaving the mosques in what he calls a "mass slaughter". He also says the "white people of this country are going to kill you out of this country".

The caller's area code is unique to St. Louis, Missouri but no other information is provided due to an ongoing federal investigation into the case.

