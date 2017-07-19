Gwinnett police seek rosary bead wearing armed robber

The suspect is a 5 foot 7 inch black male, who was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, dark colored jogging pants and rosary beads around his neck. He was also wearing a baseball cap and has facial hair.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Robbery Unit is seeking tips to identify an armed robbery suspect.

On Monday, July 17 at 2 p.m., the suspect entered the Metro PCS store at 6330 Lawrenceville Highway.

The suspect told the clerk he needed to pay the balance on his account. As the suspect approached the counter, he removed a handgun from his waistband.

He pointed it at the employee and demanded all the money.

The clerk removed the money drawer and placed it on the counter.

He threatened to shoot the employee if he did anything crazy.

After the suspect obtained the cash, he threw the store phone on the ground and left the store.

He was last seen heading in the direction of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

The suspect is a 5 foot 7 inch black male, who was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, dark colored jogging pants and rosary beads around his neck. He was also wearing a baseball cap and has facial hair.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 770-513-5300.

