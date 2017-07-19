Woman accused of selling counterfeit opioids out of her Roswell home

A Roswell woman has been arraigned on federal charges after authorities accuse her of selling counterfeit Oxycodone out of her home.

Catherine Sellers, 38, has been charged with the intent to distribute Fentanyl, and two synthetic opioids, furanyl-Fentanyl and U-47700.

“This defendant allegedly sold counterfeit pills that were deliberately designed to look like normal Oxycodone tablets when they were actually laced with Fentanyl and two synthetic opioids,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “These pills are especially dangerous because they may be more than 50 times more potent than normal Oxycodone. Anyone who consumes these pills faces a substantially higher risk of overdose.”

According to the indictment, Sellers allegedly sold approximately 100 pills for $1,400 in cash from her Roswell townhouse to a confidential source working with the DEA. A field test of the pills was positive for the presence of furanyl-Fentanyl, which is an analog of Fentanyl, similar to morphine but more potent.

An affidavit submitted by a Sandy Springs Police officer recounts a conversation between Sellers and the confidential source during which Sellers acknowledged that the counterfeit pills contained Fentanyl. Sellers said that several customers had returned the counterfeit pills because they were too strong, but later came back to get the pills.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration together with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

