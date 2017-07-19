Gwinnett Special Victims Unit arrests couple for exploiting elderly housekeeper

The basis of the case was suspicions that Ana Zaharia, 34, and her husband, Daniel Zaharia, 41, may possibly be financially exploiting a 64-year old Buford woman and her late husband’s estate.

On November 17, 2016, a Gwinnett County Police Department Special Victims Unit detective was assigned an exploitation of an at-risk adult case.

The complaint was forwarded to GCPD from the Duluth Police Department after being initially reported by the victim’s bank.

The basis of the case was suspicions that Ana Zaharia, 34, and her husband, Daniel Zaharia, 41, may possibly be financially exploiting a 64-year old Buford woman and her late husband’s estate.

The 64-year old woman’s husband was a successful business owner prior to his death.

A forensic audit was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Financial Investigations Unit.

After receiving the results of the audit, it appeared as though the Zaharias were diverting significant sums of money--at least a half million dollars--from the victim for their own personal use.

This had been going on for several years.

The detective said that Ana was the victim’s housekeeper.

Ana arranged for her husband and children to move into the victim’s home.

On July 7, 2017, two detectives visited the victim’s home on Anna Ruby Lane in Buford.

Upon their arrival, they noticed the 64-year old woman on the floor of her bedroom suffering from an apparent fall.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated. After she was transported from the home, both suspects were interviewed.

Following their interview with the suspects, the detectives followed up with an interview with the victim at the local hospital.

On July 13, the detectives, along with Gwinnett Senior Services returned to the residence. Ana and Daniel were then placed under arrest. They were both charged with:

Exploitation of an At-Risk Adult (16-5-102)

Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) (16-14-4)

Theft by Taking (16-8-2)

Records and Reports of Currency (7-1-915)

The victim refused to be placed in an alternate senior home despite numerous attempts made by the detectives and the representative from Gwinnett Senior Services.

Ana and Daniel were transported to the Gwinnett County Jail on Thursday, July 13, and have since bonded out.

According to the lead detective, Ana and Daniel have special considerations of bond stating that they are not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.