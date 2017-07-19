Gwinnett PD advertises vacancies through weekend event, hopes to hire 100 police officers

The Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting a weekend hiring event to advertise their department's 125 vacant positions.

Gwinnett County is the second largest population in Georgia, and the department said it's looking to hire at least 100 qualified police officers immediately.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Here's the department's news release:

This hiring event is necessary due to the incredible growth that Gwinnett County has experienced over the past several years. Second only to Fulton County, Gwinnett’s population is now roughly 900,000 residents according to the 2016 census. “Keeping residents of Gwinnett County safe is our number one concern,” states Major Chris Rafanelli. “There is a serious need and opportunity for anyone seeking to join the force as a police officer or a 911 operator,” Rafanelli concludes.

This event is not your traditional “expo,” open to all who want to check it out. This is a true hiring event. Attendees who qualify could receive offers to join the force that very day and will be enrolled into the next training academy. All interested individuals should register online in advance to better assist the hiring officers in assessing candidates.

The Hiring Event will take place at 854 Winder Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. During the course of the event, prospective applicants will get an opportunity to learn more about the Gwinnett County Police Department, our residents, and the county we serve.

Applicants for police officer and communications officer attending the event will complete a large portion of the hiring process on the same day and should plan on spending a few hours at the Training Center. Police applicants will participate in an orientation session, physical fitness assessment, and panel interview. Police applicants should bring athletic attire and business attire; facilities are available to change clothes. Communications applicants will participate in a data entry exam and panel interview. Communications applicants should wear business attire.

Interested applicants can expect to encounter a thorough background process that averages around 90 days from application to hire, considerably shorter than wait times in Metro Atlanta agencies, as well as others throughout the country. As the Gwinnett County PD runs three to four police academies a year, applicants don’t have to wait to apply with GCPD. In fact, the GCPD will put those waiting for an academy to start, to work immediately.