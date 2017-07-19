Unidentified teen found on I-85 in Gwinnett County

A juvenile found running in the southbound lane of I-85 has been identified.

James Teate Jr., 15, was identified by his mother after she saw a tweet from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The mother says she was unaware her son was missing. Her home is about 5 miles from where Teate was found.

Unidentified juvenile

An unidentified juvenile is currently in the custody of Family and Children Services after he was found running in the southbound lane of I-85 in Gwinnett County.

An officer found the teen near the Indian Trail/Lilburn Road exit.

Officials believe the juvenile male has a diminished mental capacity. He was given a piece of paper, and he wrote the letters "JT."

He is described as a white male, 13-17 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, 135-140 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, green shirt (“Speed Freak” and a motorcycle on shirt), blue jeans, and flip flops.

If you know the identity of the juvenile, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770 513-5700.

