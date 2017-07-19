Stores evacuated after gas leak in Johns Creek

Stores at Medlock Corners had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak in Johns Creek.

A line was cut while repairs were being made, according to a spokesperson with the Johns Creek Fire Department.

Crews responded to the leak around 2 p.m.

Repairs are still being made, however, the fire spokesperson says property management were told it was okay for people to return to the shops.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.