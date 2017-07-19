Suspect arrested for murder and Armed Robbery

Charged with Murder and Armed Robbery, 26 year old Samuel M Alexander of East Point, Georgia was arrested by the DeKalb County Fugitive Unit.

Alexander is the suspect of a shooting and armed robbery that took place on July 7.

The incident happened on Covington Highway in Decatur, Georgia.

Alexander was arrested at a residence in East Point and transported to the DeKalb County jail without incident.

