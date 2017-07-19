Suspect arrested for murder and Armed Robbery - CBS46 News

Suspect arrested for murder and Armed Robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Jacinta Render, Digital News Producer
Connect
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Charged with Murder and Armed Robbery, 26 year old Samuel M Alexander of East Point, Georgia was arrested by the DeKalb County Fugitive Unit. 

Alexander is the suspect of a shooting  and armed robbery that took place on July 7.

The incident happened on Covington Highway in Decatur, Georgia. 

Alexander was arrested at a residence in East Point and transported to the DeKalb County jail without incident. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Connect with CBS46