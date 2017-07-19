Veteran asked to take down U.S. flag at Braves game

A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.

"My whole life it’s been our country, our family, and the Braves" says Adam Mourdock.

The veteran even met his wife 8 and a half years ago. Now married for almost 6 years and two kids later, they are season ticket holders.

On Monday night, they went to tailgate at Braves lot 29 north before the game.

"I fly a flag an American flag directly above an Atlanta Braves flag at all the home games"

When Mourdock started putting up his American flag, like he does every game, a parking attendant told him he was breaking their rules.

"She said you need to take it down it’s against the policy"

Mourdock asked to speak with a supervisor, and the attendant told him she was the supervisor "there was no explanation there was no policy in writing other than today that flag needs to come down"

We found out the Braves do not have a policy that says that you can not fly flags.

"I’m an army veteran I fought for the right for Americans to fly their flags, and for someone to tell you can’t fly it at a baseball game, that's not the right place"

Despite this unfortunate incident, Mourdock still appreciates what the Braves Organization has done for veterans.

"They treat vets with the up most respect the way they treat people who have served our country, is top notch. To be treated that way by one of their employees is not only offsetting but it was disappointing."

The Braves apologized to the veteran and told him he should have been able to fly his American flag.

Mourdock plans to fly his flag proudly at the next Braves home game.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.