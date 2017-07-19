Mystics take 1st lead in OT, beat Dream 100-96

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kristi Toliver scored 29 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the Washington Mystics rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 100-96 in overtime on Wednesday.

Natasha Cloud's corner 3-pointer with 2:31 left in overtime gave Washington its first lead of the game at 94-92. After Atlanta pulled to 96-95 on Tiffany Hayes' 3-pointer in transition, Emma Meesseman beat the shot clock buzzer with a bank shot. Atlanta went 1 for 2 at the line and the Mystics' Tianna Hawkins made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left to seal it.

Ivory Latta and Meesseman each scored 18 points for Washington (12-9), which was without Elena Delle Donne because of an ankle injury.

At the end of regulation, Meesseman was left alone under the basket on an inbound play to tie it at 89 with 30.5 seconds to go. Layshia Clarendon had it stripped in the lane and Toliver was off on a heave at the buzzer.

Rookie Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 27 points for Atlanta (9-11).

