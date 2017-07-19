Free Fans being handed out as temperatures rise

The City of Atlanta will be passing out free fans to senior citizens on Monday but with temperatures continuing to rise this week, CBS46 is asking – why not sooner?

Just the sight of a box fan was enough to make Patricia Carter tear up.

"My house is cinder block so it holds, so this will be a tremendous cool off thing for me," she said.

CBS46 was there this afternoon when members of the Ariel Bowen Memorial United Methodist church in southwest Atlanta handed out fans to seniors in need. Some of them don’t have air conditioning in their homes. Others can’t afford to turn theirs on. The fans came right on time as temperatures began to spike.

The City of Atlanta will have a fan giveaway next week but that’s after the heat wave is over. CBS46 questioned City Councilman C.T. Martin, who represents District 10, the district where the fans will be handed out. He said they're waiting so they can make sure they have enough fans. He also said the event has been planned for some time.

Martin added that if someone is in need this week they can contact the Mayor's Office of Constituent Services.

You must at least 55 years old and you must be a resident of the city of Atlanta to qualify for a free fan. You will be asked to show proof of residency.