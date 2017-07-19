16 days of 90 or warmer in Atlanta so far

Atlanta has seen 16 total 90-degree-days so far this year, which are the number of days where the temperature is 90 degrees or warmer.

Since the normal high in Atlanta only reaches 89 degrees at the warmest, each 90-degree-day is above average.

Hottest days this year

The hottest day so far this year was Wednesday with a high temperature of 93.

93 on Wednesday

92 on July 5

91 on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 18

Hottest days on record

The hottest day on record in Atlanta is 106 degrees from 2012. In fact, the three hottest days on record are all from 2012.

106 in 2012

105 in 2012 and 1980

104 in 2012

103 in 1952

90-degree-days

This year - 16

- 16 Through this time last year - 39

- 39 Average each year - 37

- 37 Most on record - 90 in 1980 and 2011

- 90 in 1980 and 2011 Fewest on record - 2 in 1967

- 2 in 1967 Last Year - 88

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.