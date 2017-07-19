Buckhead businessman found murdered in Florida

Guy Hamilton Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead, but according to his Facebook page, Eargle considered Atlanta home.

The crime happened in an exclusive Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. Investigators reported Eargle died from head injuries. Police won't say who found his body or why he may have been targeted, but friend Joseph DiCorpo tells CBS46 he may have been the victim of a home invasion.

“Some things were stolen, most notably his Ferrari,” DiCorpo shared with CBS46. Neighbors in Florida say the white Ferrari was often parked in his driveway.

DiCorpo says Eargle was a successful semi-retired businessman. His Buckhead home on Valley Road was last appraised at $1.5 million. After playing minor league baseball in the 60's, he eventually became an executive in the telecommunications industry.

“He put cell towers all over the world,” explained DiCorpo. “Guy was one of the friendliest people you would ever meet.”

DiCorpo got to know Eargle at a private dinner club in Buckhead where they would chat for hours about business and politics

“We were both a couple of the original members…Guy always gave me a hard time about leaving the bar too early. He said, ‘Joe you just got here,’” DiCorpo recalled.

DiCorpo says he's lost friends over the years, but to have someone like Eargle killed is unlikely anything he's felt before.

“When a really bad thing happens to a really, really, really good person, that hurts more,” DiCorpo asserted.

Police want anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Detective Mark Breen at (954) 828-5708, or Detective Jason Wood at (954) 828-5344.

