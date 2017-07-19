OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight

O.J. Simpson will plead for release from the Nevada prison where he's spent more than eight years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

It will be a stunning scene Thursday for the celebrity who once thrilled crowds as he ran for touchdowns and hurdled airport seats in car rental ads before he was acquitted of murder in the 1995 "trial of the century" in Los Angeles.

The now 70-year-old Simpson will ask four parole board members who sided with him once before to let him walk free in October. It's a likely possibility with his clean record behind bars.

Simpson is expected to say he has kept a promise to stay out of trouble, coaches in the prison gym where he works and counsels other inmates.

