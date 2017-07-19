Gwinnett County faces shortage of police officers

Gwinnett County's police department is gearing up for a large recruiting drive as it tries to combat a 10-year low in the number of police officers on patrol.More >
An unidentified juvenile is currently in the custody of Family and Children Services after he was found running in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County.More >
A Gwinnett County woman with special needs got a surprise of a lifetime as officers from the Norcross Police Department gave her a ride in a police cruiser for her birthday.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning on a new high tech credit card scam called shimming.More >
