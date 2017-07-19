Gwinnett County recruiting police officers

Gwinnett County is reaching a 10-year low in the number of police on patrol, which is about 125 unfilled positions.

They're at 87 percent capacity for police officers, they only have 75 percent of the 911 call takers they need for emergencies, and now Gwinnett County is desperate for people to take these jobs.

"There are a lot of factors that go into whether people are choosing this as a career," says Sgt. Troy Tobler. "I don't think you can pinpoint any one thing."

Sgt. Tobler is in charge of recruiting for the Gwinnett County Police Department. He says he's noticing a trend.

"When the economy pretty much tanked, we had a lot of applications," says Tobler. "As the economy improves, we have less and less applications and more positions to fill."

In Gwinnett County, an officer candidate with no experience can expect to start at about $36,000. The same goes for a 911 operator.

But there's more to consider than money. Some in law enforcement think recruitment is down because of the negative attention focused on the profession and more people chronicling unfriendly interactions with police on social media.

"I don't think there's any other occupation where you can touch lives in so many different ways," says Sgt. Tobler. "Unfortunately, some of those are not so positive, but the majority of interactions you have with people are positive."

That's why they're hosting an event on Aug. 5-6 by the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Winder Highway. Usually the hiring process takes 90 days, but the event is going to bypass most of that.

I asked them if they're hiring anyone who's ever been arrested, and the answer is yes. If you have a felony, you should probably stay home, but misdemeanors are a maybe, especially now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.