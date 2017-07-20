Mostly sunny, hot in Atlanta Thursday

Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Thursday with some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90's in metro Atlanta Thursday, so be sure and drink plenty of water. Otherwise, while it will be hot, Thursday will be one of the few days in recent memory with no rain chances.

Click here for Atlanta's 90-degree-day tracker.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 72° West wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 72° West wind from 0-5 mph. Noon

Mostly sunny. 90° West wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 90° West wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. 93° West wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 93° West wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. 95° West wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 95° West wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly sunny. 92° West wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 92° West wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 81° West wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Thursday

8:46 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance on Friday

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.