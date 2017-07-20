Portion of terminal closes at Hartsfield-Jackson on reports of s - CBS46 News

Portion of terminal closes at Hartsfield-Jackson on reports of suspicious package

By WGCL Digital Team
File photo of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Reports of a suspicious package forced the closure of an area inside a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The airport tweeted that an area near a baggage carousel in the South terminal was blocked as officers investigated the incident. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. 

The all-clear was eventually given and operations resumed as scheduled.

It is unclear what the suspicious package contained.

