Portion of terminal closes at Hartsfield-Jackson on reports of suspicious package

Reports of a suspicious package forced the closure of an area inside a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The airport tweeted that an area near a baggage carousel in the South terminal was blocked as officers investigated the incident. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m.

A suspicious package has been discovered near one of the baggage carousels in South Terminal. @Atlanta_Police are currently investigating... — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 19, 2017

The all-clear was eventually given and operations resumed as scheduled.

It is unclear what the suspicious package contained.

The all clear has been given on the suspicious package. All operations are back to normal. Thank you for your patience. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 19, 2017

