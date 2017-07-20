Police: Suspects steal Children's Miracle Network donation machine from Walmart

Police are asking for the community's help in the search for three suspects accused of stealing a Children's Miracle Network from a Walmart location in Holly Springs.

Holly Springs Police say two men and a woman allegedly entered the Walmart location on Holly Springs Parkway on July 9 around 2:30 a.m. and stole the machine.

The were seen on surveillance video leaving the store parking lot in a gray colored sedan, possibly a Saturn or Buick.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Holly Springs Police at 770-721-7529.

