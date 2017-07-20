Teacher takes to the streets to gather school supplies for students

A teacher in Oklahoma is not letting school budget cuts get in the way of having proper supplies for her students.

According to TV23 in Tulsa, third-grade teacher Teresa Danks spends nearly 10 percent of her annual salary on school supplies for students due to major education budget cuts in the district. She says she earns $35,000 a year.

In order to offset the cuts, Danks has taken to the streets with a sign and plenty of gusto.

Danks has been a teacher since 1996 and tells TV23 that cuts to budgets in education are much worse than when she first started. She's currently spending as much as $3,000 a year of her own money on supplies.

