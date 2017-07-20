DeKalb County schools make huge strides on Georgia milestones exams

Students in the DeKalb County school district will head back to class on a high note after making huge strides on the Georgia Milestones exams.

According to the district, students met or exceeded state averages in several categories at different levels of the elementary language arts, elementary mathematics and middle school language arts exams.

“The latest Georgia Milestones results are encouraging because they clearly demonstrate DeKalb County School District students are becoming more proficient academically, and that we are reaching higher levels of achievement,” said Superintendent/CEO R. Stephen Green in a press release. “Increased student performance is our commitment to the community, and we are headed in the right direction.”

The district reports that 60 percent of students scored within or above the scoring range for Lexile Levels, a scale for measuring the reading ability of a student.

Schools exhibiting 80 percent or more of their students scoring in the highest performance levels in one or more content areas include:

Ashford Park Elementary School

Austin Elementary School

Dunwoody Elementary School

Globe Academy Charter School

Kittredge Magnet School

Museum School at Avondale Estates

Wadsworth Magnet School for High Achievers

Vanderlyn Elementary School

A full list of outcomes can be found here after 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

