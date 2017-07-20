AT&T worker calls 911 as man shoots up his work truck

An AT&T worker in Miami didn't know what to think after a man began firing rounds into his work truck as he was doing a job in the area.

CBS Miami reports the incident happened in Hialeah, Florida around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The worker heard shots and began recording on his cell phone. Little did he know, the man was actually firing rounds from a pistol into two AT&T work trucks parked near each other. The man was shooting out the tires and front grill of each truck and it was all caught on camera.

Another worker was actually inside the bucket and was unable to come down as the man was shooting.

The worker phoned police and described what was unfolding to dispatchers as if he couldn't believe what was going on. The pistol packing man actually makes eye contact with the worker but goes about his business and continues to fire rounds into the trucks.

Police say the man was upset that the trucks were parked in front of his home.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.