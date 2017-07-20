Georgia's jobless rate hits lowest level in nearly 10 years

ATLANTA (AP) - State labor officials say Georgia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped to 4.8 percent - the lowest level since September 2007.

The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the June unemployment figure. It is the fifth month in a row that the state's jobless rate has declined.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement that Georgia's unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in almost 10 years because employers continue to create jobs.

