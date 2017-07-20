Police search for person responsible for double shooting in Gwinnett County

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Cobb County apartment complex Wednesday morning.More >
Police are looking for four suspects accused of ramming a BMW into the store front of a Henry County gun and pawn shop.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950s, is in trouble again.More >
Gwinnett County's police department is gearing up for a large recruiting drive as it tries to combat a 10-year low in the number of police officers on patrol.More >
An unidentified juvenile is currently in the custody of Family and Children Services after he was found running in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County.More >
A Gwinnett County woman with special needs got a surprise of a lifetime as officers from the Norcross Police Department gave her a ride in a police cruiser for her birthday.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
