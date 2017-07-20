Police search for person responsible for double shooting in Gwinnett County

Two people have been shot in Gwinnett County, Thursday afternoon.

Gwinnett County officials tell CBS46 the double shooting occurred on Highpoint Court near Highpoint Road.

The two victims were driven to Eastside Medical Center in a private vehicle. One victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim has a non-life threatening injury.

The shooter is being described as a light-skinned black male, early 20s, facial hair, short afro, white shirt, camo shorts, white sneakers, and possibly still armed.

