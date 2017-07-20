CBS46 investigates lack of Douglas County sidewalks where young girl was struck, killed

The tragic death of 10-year-old Kennade Patterson of Austell while crossing Maxham road in Douglas County raises concern for people in the area.

"It's just really dangerous right in here seems like," Robert Whitaker said.

Robert Whitaker works nearby and has seen several close calls.

"They come down through here too fast and a lot of traffic too," Whitaker said.

We found make shift memorials in honor of two other people killed at this intersection. The latest was a woman walking in 2014.

Georgia State Patrol does not consider speed a factor in the 10-year-old's death Thursday morning so the driver won't be cited. But there is a lot of traffic with 27,000 to 29,000 vehicles using parts of this road daily. That's a dangerous situation for the many people our camera caught walking through this area.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the state has seen a 40% increase in pedestrian deaths in the past 2 years. Eighty-two percent of pedestrian deaths happen in the overnight hours.

This intersection sits on the Cobb and Douglas County line. The Cobb county side has a sidewalk. The Douglas county side does not. But you can see in the grass where people still walk without one.

CBS46 Traffic Solutions reporter Vince Sims called, Kelly Robinson, the Douglas County Commissioner for this district to ask why there are no sidewalks.

The Commissioner said he is saddened by the tragic death of the little girl. Robinson said the county is actively working on reconstructing the area. Patterson says the county is in a design phase to address lighting and sidewalks. No time frame could be given for when designs would be finished and actual construction complete.

People in this area say sidewalks are definitely needed soon.

"Probably need to install some if people are going to be walking across this street or beside this road," Whitaker said.

236 pedestrians were killed on Georgia roads in 2016. For more information on GDOT's pedestrian safety information click here.

