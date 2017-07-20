Police: Woman enters Starbucks, says she was shot

Police say a woman entered a Starbucks in Cobb County and said she was shot before leaving the store.

The incident occurred at the Starbucks in the 2400 block of Cumberland Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department told CBS46 they received a call from the store that the woman entered, says she was shot and drove away.

The spokesperson says the woman was later found in Atlanta, and the incident is being investigated to determine what happened and where the shooting actually occurred.

