Road work causes growing pains in Dunwoody

At Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road in the city of Dunwoody, there’s a classic case of growing pains.

“This used to be all wooded, all of it,” Homeowner Meggan Wilcauskas said.

Homeowners complained that the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to the intersection and a nearby retention pond.

“The people that live right back there they can all hear the Tilly Mill noise they didn’t bargain for,” Wilcauskas.

City leaders spent more than a million dollars to widen the roadway, add traffic signals and install sidewalks. But with fewer trees, even the Summers Landing senior living center nearby said utility rates have gone up and they fear property values have gone down.

So we challenged city officials to find out what they’re going to put things back to normal for those living in that area.

“Well sure. First of all, we appreciate the patience and understanding of all of our residents,” Dunwoody Spokesperson Bob Mullin said.

Mullin stressed the city has more work to do in the area.

“Now we’re in the process of moving forward with our landscaping plan,” Mullin said.

The city plans to re-landscape the area in the fall when conditions are cooler.

“Well actually we’ve made plans to plant more trees than were removed in the overall area of the project,” Mullin said.

It has been a tough couple of years for those in the middle of it all. Homeowners say they’ll believe it when they see it.

“I’m not hearing anybody finish,” Wilcauskas said.

Mullin encouraged homeowners to notify officials with any issues they may encounter.

