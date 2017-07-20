Road work causes growing pains in Dunwoody

At Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road in the city of Dunwoody, there’s a classic case of growing pains. “This used to be all wooded, all of it,” Homeowner Meggan Wilcauskas said.More >
At Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road in the city of Dunwoody, there’s a classic case of growing pains. “This used to be all wooded, all of it,” Homeowner Meggan Wilcauskas said.More >
Two people have been shot in Gwinnett County, Thursday afternoon.More >
Two people have been shot in Gwinnett County, Thursday afternoon.More >
Gwinnett County's police department is gearing up for a large recruiting drive as it tries to combat a 10-year low in the number of police officers on patrol.More >
Gwinnett County's police department is gearing up for a large recruiting drive as it tries to combat a 10-year low in the number of police officers on patrol.More >
An unidentified juvenile is currently in the custody of Family and Children Services after he was found running in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County.More >
An unidentified juvenile is currently in the custody of Family and Children Services after he was found running in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County.More >
A Gwinnett County woman with special needs got a surprise of a lifetime as officers from the Norcross Police Department gave her a ride in a police cruiser for her birthday.More >
A Gwinnett County woman with special needs got a surprise of a lifetime as officers from the Norcross Police Department gave her a ride in a police cruiser for her birthday.More >
At Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road in the city of Dunwoody, there’s a classic case of growing pains. “This used to be all wooded, all of it,” Homeowner Meggan Wilcauskas said.More >
At Tilly Mill Road and North Peachtree Road in the city of Dunwoody, there’s a classic case of growing pains. “This used to be all wooded, all of it,” Homeowner Meggan Wilcauskas said.More >
Students in the DeKalb County school district will head back to class on a high note after making what the district is calling "huge strides" on the Georgia Milestones exams.More >
Students in the DeKalb County school district will head back to class on a high note after making what the district is calling "huge strides" on the Georgia Milestones exams.More >
Some in Congress are trying to attack the problem of children dying in hot cars by suggesting a warning system be implemented by car makers.More >
Some in Congress are trying to attack the problem of children dying in hot cars by suggesting a warning system be implemented by car makers.More >
A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police says viral video of a DeKalb County police officer beating a woman inside a store doesn't tell the whole story.More >
A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police says viral video of a DeKalb County police officer beating a woman inside a store doesn't tell the whole story.More >
Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950s, is in trouble again.More >
Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950s, is in trouble again.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >