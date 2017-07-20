Better Call Harry recovers $4,100 in dispute between moving comp - CBS46 News

Better Call Harry recovers $4,100 in dispute between moving company, customer

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) -

“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.

On Wednesday, Better Call Harry convinced the manager of David and Goliath Moving and Storage to return a $4,100 overcharge after the moving company inaccurately weighed Mckee’s belongings.

Mckee found the mover online and agreed to pay for her move from Fairhope, Alabama to San Diego, California based on the weight of the truck. But when the movers got to California, the weighed Mckee’s belongings with another customer’s shipment. The company demanded an additional $5,400 to unload her belongings.

After several weeks of negotiations, Better Call Harry convinced the moving company to refund the overcharge.

Mckee told Harry, “What can I say? Without your help I wouldn’t have been able to get the money...so I really, really appreciate it Harry. Better Call Harry, I did!” 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

