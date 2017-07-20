Better Call Harry recovers $4,100 in dispute between moving company, customer

“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
Two people have been shot in Gwinnett County, Thursday afternoon.More >
Gwinnett County's police department is gearing up for a large recruiting drive as it tries to combat a 10-year low in the number of police officers on patrol.More >
An unidentified juvenile is currently in the custody of Family and Children Services after he was found running in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
Are you fed up with robocalls? More than 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month.More >
A law school student who works as a nanny got a job offer which sounded great: a family moving to the U.S. from Ireland, needing help with their kids.More >
A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes. Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out. Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full. But the lease states that residents get a 50% reduction on that rent if they move out on time. One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
