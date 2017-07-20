Surviving child recounts stabbing murder of father, siblings, at hands of mother

CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
Two people have been shot in Gwinnett County, Thursday afternoon.More >
Two people have been shot in Gwinnett County, Thursday afternoon.More >
Gwinnett County's police department is gearing up for a large recruiting drive as it tries to combat a 10-year low in the number of police officers on patrol.More >
Gwinnett County's police department is gearing up for a large recruiting drive as it tries to combat a 10-year low in the number of police officers on patrol.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >