West Nile virus cases in Cherokee, DeKalb counties; Survivor warns of lasting effects

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a near-drowning at an Atlanta pool.More >
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a near-drowning at an Atlanta pool.More >
CBS46 is uncovering a disturbing trend: West Nile virus is on the rise in Georgia. We went straight to the Georgia Department of Public Health for the facts.More >
CBS46 is uncovering a disturbing trend: West Nile virus is on the rise in Georgia. We went straight to the Georgia Department of Public Health for the facts.More >
A medical assistant nurse was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
A medical assistant nurse was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
There's a potential crisis for the Fulton County Court System, and a situation that could lead to cases being thrown out.More >
There's a potential crisis for the Fulton County Court System, and a situation that could lead to cases being thrown out.More >
Reports of a suspicious package forced the closure of an area inside a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Wednesday.More >
Reports of a suspicious package forced the closure of an area inside a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Wednesday.More >
CBS46 is uncovering a disturbing trend: West Nile virus is on the rise in Georgia. We went straight to the Georgia Department of Public Health for the facts.More >
CBS46 is uncovering a disturbing trend: West Nile virus is on the rise in Georgia. We went straight to the Georgia Department of Public Health for the facts.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
Students in the DeKalb County school district will head back to class on a high note after making what the district is calling "huge strides" on the Georgia Milestones exams.More >
Students in the DeKalb County school district will head back to class on a high note after making what the district is calling "huge strides" on the Georgia Milestones exams.More >
Some in Congress are trying to attack the problem of children dying in hot cars by suggesting a warning system be implemented by car makers.More >
Some in Congress are trying to attack the problem of children dying in hot cars by suggesting a warning system be implemented by car makers.More >
A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police says viral video of a DeKalb County police officer beating a woman inside a store doesn't tell the whole story.More >
A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police says viral video of a DeKalb County police officer beating a woman inside a store doesn't tell the whole story.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
A young girl is dead after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking to a store in Douglas County early Thursday morning.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >