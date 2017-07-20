Man shot, killed in Gilmer County

Police say a man was found shot and killed in Gilmer County Thursday.

Someone called 911 around 3:30 a.m. to report a shooting near River Hill Road, according to a spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When deputies from the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office responded, they found 26-year-old Charles Thurman dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the GBI.

Police say the shooting followed a domestic dispute, adding that they have identified the person who allegedly shot Thurman.

The GBI says they were asked by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office to help with the investigation.

