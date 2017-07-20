19-year-old rushed to hospital after near-drowning at Atlanta pool

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a near-drowning at an Atlanta pool.

The near-drowning was reported at Anderson Park Pool, located in the 100 block of Anderson Avenue NW.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where CPR was being performed, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The man's condition is currently unknown.

