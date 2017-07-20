Police respond to disruption on inmate bus

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department told CBS46 they were asked to help with an incident involving an inmate transport bus Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, units from Cobb and Douglas counties responded to the bus after two inmates were being disruptive.

CBS46 obtained video of the federal inmate bus, which was off to the side of the road on the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the Six Flags exit.

The spokesperson says the situation was ultimately brought under control.

