Partly cloudy, hot in Atlanta Friday

Expect another hot day in Atlanta Friday with partly cloudy skies and isolated storms.

Will it rain?

Isolated storms possible.

What you need to know

Friday will be similar to Thursday in metro Atlanta with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 90's. While most of us will stay dry, an isolated storm or two is possible in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Click here for Atlanta's 90-degree-day tracker.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 74° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 74° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph. Noon

Mostly sunny. 90° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 90° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. Isolated storm possible. 94° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. Isolated storm possible. 94° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. Isolated storm possible. 93° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. Isolated storm possible. 93° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly sunny. Isolated storm possible. 90° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. Isolated storm possible. 90° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 81° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Friday

8:46 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance Saturday

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.