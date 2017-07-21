Child finds mother's body in bedroom, stepfather suspected in shooting

Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.

The shooting happened at a home on Medlock Park Drive in unincorporated Snellville.

Police say the victim's 10 year-son made the gruesome discovery around midnight.

"We know that something happened between the two. What exactly they were arguing about, we still don't know at this time," said Michele Pihera, Gwinnett County Police Public Information Officer. "We'd like to interview him, and we'd also like to interview all the children of hers so we can get some sort of background or history."

The suspect, who is also the child's stepfather, is being sought by police. He's believed to be traveling in a black 2001 Ford Expedition with the Georgia license tag of RGJ 8749.

If you have any information on the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5209.

