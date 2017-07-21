Child finds mother's body in bedroom, stepfather suspected in shooting

Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
Thieves are stealing iPhones right out of women's purses. It's happening more often at bars in Buckhead, but these same criminals could target you anytime and anywhere.More >
Police say a man was found shot and killed in Gilmer County Thursday.More >
Police say a woman entered a Starbucks in Cobb County and said she was shot before leaving the store.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
Two people have been shot in Gwinnett County, Thursday afternoon.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Georgia State Patrol does not consider speed a factor in the 10-year-old's death Thursday morning so the driver won't be cited. But there is a lot of traffic with 27,000 to 29,000 vehicles using parts of this road daily.More >
