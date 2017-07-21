Upgrade coming to water fountains at Piedmont Park

The president of Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta says the number one complaint of visitors to the park are the water fountains. That's why officials with the park are repairing and renovating.

The park has received a $100,000 grant from Waterfall Foundation Inc. to improve all 27 fountains.

Piedmont Park president Mark Banta says due to heavy use, the 18 year-old water fountains are in frequent need of repair.

"They're freeze proof, so unlike other places where you have to turn the water fountain off, there's runners and dog walkers out here everyday even during the winter," said Banta. "It's the same historical beautiful fountains but they have all new innards and new drain lines coming out."

The fountains are keeping the same look as before but crews are replacing the internal supply, drainage systems and push buttons.

Park officials didn't give a specific date as to when the upgrades would be complete.

