Deputies take down meth operation spanning six metro Atlanta counties

Three men and two women are in custody, accused of running a large meth operation spanning as many as six metro Atlanta counties.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office says agents executed a search warrant at around 1 a.m. Monday morning at a home on Forrest Avenue in Jackson.

Six ounces of methamphetamines, one gallon of the date-rape drug GHB, LSD, marijuana, prescription pills and steroids were all confiscated from the home. A large amount of cash was also seized. The department says the drugs were distributed in Butts, Monroe, Pike, Henry, Clayton and Spalding counties.

The suspects arrested are William David Carter, Anthony Craig Scott, Brent Bruce, Victoria Winters and Amanda Chambers. The department says more arrests are expected.

