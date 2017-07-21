Senoia police chief sounds off on alleged "rude" behavior by officers

The chief of the Senoia Police Department took to Facebook in an effort to dispute alleged claims of rude behavior by officers posted on social media by people visiting the city.

Senoia is home to the filming of the popular television series "The Walking Dead", which brings hundreds of visitors every day to the small town in Coweta County. After a couple recently posted allegations of "rude and unbecoming conduct" by an officer within the department, Chief J.E. Edens disputed the claims, posting body cam video to Facebook in an effort to set the record straight.

The video shows an officer talking with a couple who were allegedly walking in the middle of the roadway. The officer then goes back to her cruiser and writes a citation to the man but only issues a warning to the woman. The man later posted a message on Facebook about "rude" behavior by the officer.

In the Facebook post, Chief Edens goes on to give examples of complaints posted to Facebook about officers in the department.

