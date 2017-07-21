Metro Atlanta resident could have information leading to New Orleans cold case

Police in New Orleans are asking residents of Atlanta for help in solving a nearly two year-old murder case and they believe someone in our area may have information that could lead them to the killer.

On August 10, 2015, LaToya Fountain was found shot to death at a home in Gretna, Louisiana and Crime Stoppers New Orleans says investigators believe someone in the Atlanta area may have information about the incident.

The organization did not say if the Atlanta connection is a person of interest.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have information about the incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-8477.

