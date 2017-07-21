Several cars stolen from valet at popular Cabbagetown restaurant

Several patrons of a popular restaurant in Cabbagetown were shocked to learn their cars were no longer parked in the valet after they finished their meals.

According to a police report, officers spoke to three victims at Agave July 18 when they reported their cars were stolen from the restaurant. The victims all state they gave their keys to the valet before entering the restaurant and each stated the valet, their keys, and their cars were gone when they were ready to leave.

The owner of the valet company responsible for parking the cars told police surveillance video shows the valet come inside and set several keys on the hostess' podium before walking out. He said he could also see the valet change shirts and walk off the property.

The valet was questioned by officers but he stated he left the keys and a money bag at the hostess' podium. Officers had him fill out a victim witness form.

The vehicles taken from the property were a Tesla, an Audi A3, and an Acura TLX.

