Three fraternities, sorority selected to start chapters at Reinhardt

The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.

Kappa Sigma, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Tau Alpha will open chapters this fall.

“Each of the fraternities and sororities mirror similar mission, learning outcomes and values of Reinhardt,” said Dr. Walter May, assistant dean of students and director of student activities. “Reinhardt’s mission is to develop the whole person with a focus on the values of faith, learning and leading. Each of these organizations shares these same values and goals. These organizations will be seen as a value added element to campus. The fraternities and sororities will complement and enhance the educational mission of Reinhardt as they will promote academic achievement, leadership development and community engagement.”

Since Greek life is new to Reinhardt, the recruitment process will span over two semesters. The deferred recruitment process will allow students to learn more and find their social and academic niches before selecting a fraternity or sorority to join.

“Students will begin hearing about the recruitment process in the fall during an information session. Not only will students learn about fraternity and sorority life at Reinhardt, they will have the chance to sign up for emails from different fraternities and sororities,” May said. “In the spring, they will participate in a number of events to learn about each fraternity or sorority.”

Each fraternity and sorority will host open houses, as well an intention round in January where students can attend up to two events to learn more about what to expect for their invitation. Bid day is schedule for late January and is when students get their formal invitation to join.

For more information on the organizations selected to come to Reinhardt, visit kappasigma.org, tke.org and zetataualpha.org.