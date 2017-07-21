Report revealed by D.O.C. reveals mistakes made during inmate escape

The Georgia Department of Corrections held a news conference Friday morning, releasing information on how two inmates escaped from a prison bus before killing two corrections officers.

Officials with the department say it was a series of critical breaches in security procedures that led to a nationwide manhunt for inmates Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose.

They were on the run for two days after shooting and killing officers Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue while being transferred to another facility by transport bus.

The initial incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on June 11 along Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 80 miles east of Atlanta. Authorities said the inmates were being transported when they overpowered the two officers, one of whom was driving the transport bus. They disarmed one of the officers and fatally shot both, officials said.

They then went on a two-day crime spree where they stole several vehicles before later being captured in Tennessee on June 13.

During the press conference it was revealed that officers Monica and Billue were not wearing protective vests or their guns. The inmates were not properly searched and one of them brought a toothbrush that was allegedly used to open the lock on the gate. Also, their cuffs were not properly double-locked so they were able to slip them.

The padlock on the door separating the inmates from the guards was also unlocked and was easily opened, exposing the officers to the attack.

"They were able to use the alleged toothbrush to supposedly remove the unlocked padlock and enter the chamber of where the officers reside during that time," said Department of Correction commissioner Gregory Dozier. "They went through the officers personal belongings eating some of their food and also drinking their drinks."

Both suspects then carjacked a Honda Civic and fled the scene. A total of 31 other prisoners were aboard the bus and all stayed behind until officers arrived on scene.

