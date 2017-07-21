Jumbo Bucks Lotto ticket worth $3.8M sold in Macon

Did you purchase a Jumbo Bucks Lotto ticket from an ABC Food Mart in Macon? If so, you probably want to check your ticket.

The convenience store sold the jackpot winning ticket worth $3.8 million in Thursday's (June 20) drawing.

The winner has not yet come forward. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

In addition, six players around the state each won the game’s $500 second prize, and 3,180 players won a total of $23,775 in prizes.

The jackpot for Monday’s Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing is an estimated $1 million.

