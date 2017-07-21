Starting salaries high in construction industry

Several agencies in the state of Georgia are in need of workers, including school systems, police departments, and transportation agencies.

CBS46 discovered the reason many of these professions have low starting salaries which drives people to other jobs. However, CBS46 learned highway construction is one industry that has a higher starting rate than many other jobs.

GeorgiaRoadJobs.com produced the following general salary ranges for several construction jobs:

Concrete Laborer: $18,000-$48,000 per year

Construction Laborer: $21,000- $37,000 per year

Asphalt Plant Operator: $27,000-$75,000 per year

David Moellering, the former director of the Highway Contractors Association, explains why this industry's salaries are so competitive.

"In order to attract folks to the industry we have to pay them well and there is a lot of competition," said Moellering. "When you look at the amount of buildings being built as well as roads and bridges being built competition is high for the labor that's out there so you are seeing wages increase because of the competition."

According to GeorgiaRoadJobs.com there are 11 major projects approved in the state to be complete by 2030.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.